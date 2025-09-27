Shrewsbury Town 0-1 MK Dons - Hogan bags early to give Dons the lead

Live

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon, taking on Shrewsbury Town.

15:09 BST

8 mins: Settling

After the goal, Dons just need to settle a little bit. Shrewsbury have looked to immediately bounce back but couldn’t capitalise from a corner

15:04 BST

3 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front!

As easy as you like, MK Dons take the lead!

Paterson’s long throw is flicked on by Gilbey, Hogan is there to tap in at the far post!

1-0

15:00 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

14:03 BST

Familiar face

Chuks Anekeplaceholder image
Chuks Aneke | Getty Images

Chuks Aneke is named amongst the Shrewsbury substitutes this afternoon.

The striker scored 33 in 94 for Dons in a three-season spell between 2017-2019.

Time at Charlton and Birmingham followed before he was released by the Addicks in the summer, bringing to an end his second spell at The Valley, before signing for Shrewsbury.

13:45 BST

Shrewsbury's team to face MK Dons

13:45 BSTUpdated 15:09 BST

MK Dons team news

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans misses out this afternoon through injuryplaceholder image
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans misses out this afternoon through injury | Getty Images

Big changes to the side this afternoon as injuries and suspension once again force Paul Warne into having to shuffle his pack.

Callum Paterson will line-up at centre-back as part of a three, with Laurence Maguire coming into the side.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans misses out through injury, so Dons will likely line-up in a 3-5-1-1 formation, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing supporting Scott Hogan.

Liam Kelly drops to the bench, which features three academy players.

Team: MacGillivray, Ekpiteta, Maguire, Paterson, Gilbey, Crowley, Collar, Hepburn-Murphy, Nemane, Mendez-Laing, Hogan

Subs: Trueman, Kelly, Leko, Thompson-Sommers, Tripp, Domi, Medwynter

13:31 BST

13:28 BST

A look around the ground

13:27 BST

What the gaffer had to say

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne | Jane Russell

I thought it would have moulded quicker than it has. That might be arrogant from me, but I thought if we added across the front line, we’d been good defensively, everything should be OK. I think it will come together, I don’t think there’s anything necessarily to work about.

We’re all in it to be successful, and I have full confidence in where we’re going but at the moment, we’re in sticky waters.

We’ve had a sticky start as well, as have they. They’ve got a young team and they will grow into the season. They’ve got a good manager, experienced, and they’ve got a force going forwards. They create chances but they just haven’t taken them. Sooner or later it will turn for them, hopefully not this weekend.

Paul Warne
13:24 BST

Our match preview

