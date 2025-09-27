Shrewsbury Town 0-1 MK Dons - Hogan bags early to give Dons the lead
Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
8 mins: Settling
After the goal, Dons just need to settle a little bit. Shrewsbury have looked to immediately bounce back but couldn’t capitalise from a corner
3 mins: GOAL! Dons are in front!
As easy as you like, MK Dons take the lead!
Paterson’s long throw is flicked on by Gilbey, Hogan is there to tap in at the far post!
1-0
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
Familiar face
Chuks Aneke is named amongst the Shrewsbury substitutes this afternoon.
The striker scored 33 in 94 for Dons in a three-season spell between 2017-2019.
Time at Charlton and Birmingham followed before he was released by the Addicks in the summer, bringing to an end his second spell at The Valley, before signing for Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Big changes to the side this afternoon as injuries and suspension once again force Paul Warne into having to shuffle his pack.
Callum Paterson will line-up at centre-back as part of a three, with Laurence Maguire coming into the side.
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans misses out through injury, so Dons will likely line-up in a 3-5-1-1 formation, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing supporting Scott Hogan.
Liam Kelly drops to the bench, which features three academy players.
Team: MacGillivray, Ekpiteta, Maguire, Paterson, Gilbey, Crowley, Collar, Hepburn-Murphy, Nemane, Mendez-Laing, Hogan
Subs: Trueman, Kelly, Leko, Thompson-Sommers, Tripp, Domi, Medwynter
What the gaffer had to say
I thought it would have moulded quicker than it has. That might be arrogant from me, but I thought if we added across the front line, we’d been good defensively, everything should be OK. I think it will come together, I don’t think there’s anything necessarily to work about.
We’re all in it to be successful, and I have full confidence in where we’re going but at the moment, we’re in sticky waters.
We’ve had a sticky start as well, as have they. They’ve got a young team and they will grow into the season. They’ve got a good manager, experienced, and they’ve got a force going forwards. They create chances but they just haven’t taken them. Sooner or later it will turn for them, hopefully not this weekend.