Shrewsbury Town 2-1 MK Dons - Devoy sent off for Dons
MK Dons need to get back to winning ways in League One this afternoon and they take on Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
MK Dons take on Shrewsbury Town in League One at Montgomery Waters Meadow
Get the latest from the game.
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 MK Dons- LIVE
59 mins: Dons down to 10 men
Devoy has been shown a straight red card for a challenge on Jordan Shipley, who had made a lot of rolls to hammer home the point to the referee.
A real blow for MK Dons that.
55 mins: GOAL - Jules pulls one back
Huge goal in the complexion of this game as Zak Jules heads home Dawson Devoy’s corner to pull one back for the visitors.
51 mins: Good stop from Cumming
Cumming again denies Shrewsbury, this time getting low to his left to get a hand to Saydee’s effort.
The changes at the break seem to have shifted Oyegoke into centre-half, Smith taking over at wing-back, Johnson playing central with Devoy moved further right.
Second-half
Back underway in this game
Two changes at the break for MK Dons
MK Dons have come out very early for the second-half, but Darragh Burns and Jack Tucker have not. They’re going to be replaced by BradleyJohnson and Matt Smith.
Half time: Shrewsbury Town 2-0 MK Dons
A real blow just before half-time as Dons fall further back. Haven’t looked secure at the back whatsoever and they’ve paid for it with two pretty cheap goals. At the other end, none of Dons’ eight corners have come to anything.
45 mins: GOAL - Shrewsbury strike again
More defensive woes for Dons as they fall further behind in first-half stoppage time. Dons again can’t clear their lines, the ball is bouncing around in the penalty area and Jordan Shipley takes a strike from the corner of the six yard box, it takes a big deflection off Oyegoke en-route to the back of the net
40 mins: Change for the hosts
Injury to Matt Pennington forces Shrewsbury into their first chance, replacing the defender with Rob Street.
Dons try and hit the hosts on the counter from a corner and win one of their own as Oyegoke’s shot is deflected wide.
35 mins: Dons getting into it now
The home side are sat so deep every time MK Dons get on the ball, so they’re finding it really tough to get any space in the attacking half.
Three corners in a row for the visitors ultimately led to nothing.
24 mins: GOAL - Shrewsbury take the lead
Defensively they’ve been a mess have MK Dons and it felt like only a matter of time before Shrewsbury scored.
Dons were too narrow from that recycle from Shrewsbury’s corner, the visitors couldn’t get it properly clear and Tom Bayliss had pulled away just inside the box and could fire across Cumming to score.