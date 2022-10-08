Shrewsbury Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons drop back into relegation zone with defeat
MK Dons need to get back to winning ways in League One this afternoon and they take on Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
MK Dons take on Shrewsbury Town in League One at Montgomery Waters Meadow
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 MK Dons- LIVE
FULL TIME: Shrewsbury Town 2-0 MK Dons
Another defeat then. Two goals in the first half did the damage, gave themselves half a chance with Jules’ goal but Devoy’s red card left them with a mountain to climb.
90 mins: Into stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on here, and Smith’s strike is deflected out for a corner.
It’s recycled out for another one.
82 mins: Johnson comes close
Good effort from Johnson as Smith leaves it, Burgoyne with the save to his left. Oyegoke picks the ball up on the byline and wins a free-kick
75 mins: Last ditch challenge to deny Grigg
Oh the ball bounces through to Grigg somehow, but Leahy makes a last-ditch tackle to deny the striker a shooting opportunity.
Louie Barry and Conor Grant ready to come on for Dons here - McEachran and Dennis come off.
59 mins: Dons down to 10 men
Devoy has been shown a straight red card for a challenge on Jordan Shipley, who had made a lot of rolls to hammer home the point to the referee.
A real blow for MK Dons that.
55 mins: GOAL - Jules pulls one back
Huge goal in the complexion of this game as Zak Jules heads home Dawson Devoy’s corner to pull one back for the visitors.
51 mins: Good stop from Cumming
Cumming again denies Shrewsbury, this time getting low to his left to get a hand to Saydee’s effort.
The changes at the break seem to have shifted Oyegoke into centre-half, Smith taking over at wing-back, Johnson playing central with Devoy moved further right.
Second-half
Back underway in this game
Two changes at the break for MK Dons
MK Dons have come out very early for the second-half, but Darragh Burns and Jack Tucker have not. They’re going to be replaced by BradleyJohnson and Matt Smith.
Half time: Shrewsbury Town 2-0 MK Dons
A real blow just before half-time as Dons fall further back. Haven’t looked secure at the back whatsoever and they’ve paid for it with two pretty cheap goals. At the other end, none of Dons’ eight corners have come to anything.