Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons - Build-up from the League One clash

MK Dons need to get back to winning ways in League One this afternoon and they take on Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 1:30 pm
<p>MK Dons take on Shrewsbury Town in League One at Montgomery Waters Meadow </p>

Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons- LIVE

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 08:35

Our predicted line-up

We’re predicting a tinker with the formation is on the cards this afternoon.

How MK Dons could line-up to take on Shrewsbury Town in League One

MK Dons will be looking to put right the lacklustre performance against Peterborough Town with a much improving showing against Shrewsbury Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 08:35

Manning on Shrewsbury

Dons boss Liam Manning said a win by any means was vital to help his side get over their performance on Saturday. Two goals from substitute Matt Dennis ensured Dons were 2-0 winners over West Ham U21s on Tuesday night

Liam Manning believes MK Dons are in for a tough afternoon against Shrewsbury Town

They recruited some really experienced, talented and physical players in the summer, who really know the league. They're well organised, hard to beat and hard to play against. They carry a threat too. It's a tough game.

Across the league, the level of squads and depth has improved. They had a really good summer in terms of recruitment and will be a tough side to face.

Liam Manning
Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 08:32

Jules thought his time at MK Dons was over

After being sent out on loan to Fleetwood last season, Zak Jules admitted he felt his time at MK Dons was over

He was a bit of a forgotten man last season was Zak Jules, and even the 25-year-old believed his time at MK Dons was over.

But he has worked his way back into Liam Manning’s plans and could keep his spot in the side ahead of Dean Lewington this afternoon.

He said: “It wasn't looking too positive for me here, but I have an open and honest relationship with Liam and we get on really well. But the rest is history.

“It's about coming in every day and giving it your all. If I'm called upon, then it's on me to play as well as I can and contribute to the team. I feel I've done that and at the moment, it's about continuing that.”

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 08:29

Hear from the Shrewsbury camp

Steve Cotterill spoke to the media on Thursday about putting their recent defeat to Cheltenham behind them against MK Dons

Shrews need to get defeat out of their system for Dons clash

The Shrewsbury manager wants to get their defeat to Cheltenham out of their system

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 08:28

Pre-match stats

Shrewsbury Town host MK Dons at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday

Some of the key match details in the run up to kick-off this afternoon.

