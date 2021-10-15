Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Shrewsbury Town

After two weeks without any League One action, Dons return to the pitch on Saturday to take on Shrewsbury Town.

Heading to Greenhaus Meadow, Dons will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing last time out - in league action - against bottom club Doncaster Rovers.

Shrewsbury sit second from bottom after making a torrid start to the season, winning just two of their opening 12 matches, losing their last three in the league.

Dons sit sixth in League One after missing out on a game last weekend, but could climb as high as third with a win over Shrews.

In 18 meetings down the years, Dons have picked up seven wins over Shrewsbury, while their opponents have triumphed four times, most recently their 4-2 win over Dons last February in Shropshire - a game which saw Dons trailing 3-0 in 20 minutes.

Referee Carl Brook takes charge of the afternoon. A bit card happy in his first nine games, he has flashed 40 yellows and three reds so far this term. His last Dons game came away at Stevenage last season in the Papa John’s Trophy. Simon Shaw and Daniel Flynn will run the lines with Fourth Official Thomas Harty.