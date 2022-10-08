Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

After their Papa John’s Trophy win on Tuesday, MK Dons will be keen to carry that winning momentum to Shropshire on Saturday when they take on Shrewsbury Town.

Steve Cotterill’s side sit 13th in League One, but have lost three of their last four games, most recently the 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Dons too are in patchy form, winning two of their last six in all competitions.

Read More Dons have clear heads and minds heading into Shrewsbury clash

Montgomery Waters Meadow has not been a happy hunting ground for Dons in recent memory, with defeats on their previous two visits. Shaun Whalley’s 56th minute strike secured the points in a 1-0 win for the Shrews last October.

In 20 meetings, Dons have won eight of them though, with Shrewsbury claiming five wins – one of which was the crucial play-off semi-final at the National Hockey Stadium in 2007 which cost Dons a chance at promotion.

Dons will still be without Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson for the game, but Dan Oyegoke who limped out against Peterborough last Saturday is fit to return, while Shrewsbury will be without George Nurse after he suffered a knee injury which could see him out for a lengthy spell, requiring surgery.

Referee Andy Woolmer will take charge of the game. His nine games this season have seen 36 yellows and a red flashed. Dons fans won’t need to look too far back for a reminder of Mr Woolmer’s habits, seeing him in the 2-0 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup in August. Matthew Jones and Mark Stevens will run the lines, with Fourth Official Darren Handley.

Read More Shrews need to get defeat out of their system for Dons clash

Advertisement