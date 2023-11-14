Similarities remind O'Hora of previous MK Dons regimes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a familiar feel about MK Dons during their 0-0 draw with Newport County on Saturday, and it was one Warren O’Hora knows well.

Passing out from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, inviting pressure on the last line of defence, using central pair MJ Williams and Jack Payne to draw in players, it was a hark back to the Russell Martin and Liam Manning days of old (well, two or three years ago).

Mike Williamson’s blueprint did not have much time to take in his first four games in charge, but after two weeks of training with his side, Saturday’s game at Rodney Parade offered a significantly different way of playing for the side from MK1.

One of the few remaining figures in the side who played under Russell Martin’s regime during Covid, O’Hora looked comfortable at the heart of the three-man defence, having cut his teeth in Milton Keynes playing in a similar fashion.

“I've been lucky enough to come through the club under Russ and Liam, who had a certain style, and the gaffer wants to play a similar way,” said O’Hora.

“I'm a little more clued in with it already, but we know we'll give up some chances like that. It's not on purpose, we don't aim to do it, but you can also see the chances we create by playing, in my eyes, the right way. We have to be brave, confident on the ball.

“For us at the back, you have to take risks but you know when you've got lads around you who are good on the ball, it makes life a lot easier.