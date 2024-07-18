Simply red for MK Dons as they unveil new away kit
MK Dons have unveiled their away kit for the 2024/25 season.
The red change kit comes in a similar style to that of the white home kit, paying homage to the shirts designed for the club’s first season on 2004.
It features gold stitching around the neck and down the sleeves, with black cuffs.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the new red strip tomorrow (Friday) from 10am online and at the club shop at Stadium MK after the reveal which came this afternoon online.
Mike Williamson’s team are currently at their training camp in Germany, and could debut the new red stripe in their behind-closed-doors game on the continent.
