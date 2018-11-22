Simpson sticks around until the end of the season

Robbie Simpson has agreed an extension to stay an MK Dons player until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old striker signed from Exeter City in the summer on an initial six month deal. Since arriving, Simpson has made 15 appearances and scored twice, including the equaliser against Grimsby Town in August within seconds of coming on as a substitute.

Manager Paul Tisdale confirmed the deal during his press conference on Thursday, saying: "His short term, six-month contract in the summer was an acknowledgement of him, but he had been out for a year and only recently returned to fitness.

"It was an opportunity for him, and he was someone I needed – a trustworthy player to help me in the early stages of the season. He's done that, he's proved his fitness, he's done well in the games he has played in.

"We're more than happy for him to continue until the end of the season. He's in the mix, contributing to the team and a valuable member of the dressing room."