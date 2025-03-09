Skipper Lewington could play an important role for Gladwin

The MK Dons captain was back at Stadium MK on Saturday for the win over Morecambe

Veteran defender Dean Lewington appears to be back in the fold at MK Dons.

The familiar face was spotted in the dugout while Dons warmed-up ahead of their 2-1 win over Morecambe at Stadium MK, joined by suspended frontman Callum Hendry.

Barely seen under former head coach Scott Lindsey’s watch, Lewington has been working on his coaching badges, and had linked up with former Dons boss Liam Manning at Bristol City recently to gain more experience.

Following Ben Gladwin’s appointment as the club’s interim head coach after Lindsey’s sacking last week, Lewington was back in a visible position on Saturday, and sat behind the dugout during the game.

Speaking about the skipper after the game, Gladwin, who lined up alongside Lewington during his 18 months at the club as a player, said: “He's the captain of this club. He has been really helpful. I've got a relationship with him because we played together, but his level of experience and support will bring so much value.

“He has been great since I took over, and I appreciate him a lot.”