Skipper Lewington honoured at PFA Awards ceremony
MK Dons captain Dean Lewington has been honoured by the Professional Footballers Association with the Merit Award for his services to the game.
The 40-year-old broke the appearance record for one club last season when he made his 771st appearance for the side from MK1 against Colchester United on Boxing Day last year.
The skipper was joined by the top names in English football, including Players’ Player of the Year Phil Foden and Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer.
Despite finishing fourth in the table last season, no Dons players were included in the League Two Team of the Season. Notts County’s Jodi Jones was names League Two Player of the Year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.