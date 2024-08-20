Skipper Lewington honoured at PFA Awards ceremony

Dean Lewington. Pic: PFA | PFA

The accolades keep coming for the MK Dons legend

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington has been honoured by the Professional Footballers Association with the Merit Award for his services to the game.

The 40-year-old broke the appearance record for one club last season when he made his 771st appearance for the side from MK1 against Colchester United on Boxing Day last year.

The skipper was joined by the top names in English football, including Players’ Player of the Year Phil Foden and Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer.

Despite finishing fourth in the table last season, no Dons players were included in the League Two Team of the Season. Notts County’s Jodi Jones was names League Two Player of the Year.