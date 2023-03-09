Skipper Lewington in contention to return for Dons against Cambridge

Dean Lewington could be in contention to return to action for MK Dons after missing nearly four months with a hamstring injury.

The 38-year-old skipper has been back in full-training for a couple of weeks now, and with Dons desperately short on defensive numbers following the suspension of Zak Jules this week, and injury to Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart.

With only one fit recognised centre-back in the form of Jack Tucker available to Jackson to the visit of Cambridge United to Stadium MK on Saturday, head coach Mark Jackson hinted there may be an opportunity for Lewington to return to the fold.

He said: “We'll see how each day goes with him. Dean's in training, joining in with the team. We assess him before and after every session, and he feels strong.

“He's been out for a while, but to have his experience around the group has a different feel. We've missed those leadership qualities, and he carries those traits.

“He's a captain, vocal and has the influence on the pitch which I've seen this week in training.”