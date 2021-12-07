Sky’s cameras will not change Dons’ approach to Plymouth game

The cameras from Sky Sports will be covering the game between MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night

The presence of Sky Sports’ cameras will not have a big impact on MK Dons’ squad, according to Daniel Harvie, who says their game with Plymouth Argyle will be just like any other.

Dons will be shown live on Sky for the first time in more than two years - their last appearance being against Liverpool in the League Cup in September 2019 - when they take on fourth-placed Argyle who have lost their last three League One outings and have appointed a new manager a day before kick-off.

Despite the extra attention on the game though, Dons’ wing-back Harvie insists having the TV cameras pitchside will make little difference, if anything making the players want to perform even better.

“It's just another game isn't it really,” he said. “It makes you want to play better because you know a lot of people are watching. You want to go out and enjoy it like any other game really.

“We know it will be a tough one but we're looking forward to it after not having a game at the weekend.”

The fat the fixture will be shown on television also something head coach Liam Manning had not spent much time mulling over, adding: “I've not really thought about it to be honest - the players may have. We're just making sure we play to a level we're capable of and understanding how we do it.

“We have to take all the experiences we've picked up so far, taking the tactical game plan and committing to it. If you do all of those things, they'll perform to a level and we'll win matches.

“It's great it's on TV but we're concentrating on the game.”