Smith completes move to St Johnstone from MK Dons

The midfielder makes the move to Scotland

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Matt Smith’s move to St Johnstone has been confirmed ahead of MK Dons’ first game of the season.

The Welsh international made just 31 appearances during his 18 months at Stadium MK, but he never fully established himself as a starter since his move from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old became the first player to be contracted by the club to be a part of a World Cup when he was involved in Wales’ squad at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

He joins Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, after finishing ninth in the top flight last season.

“I am delighted, everything happened quite quickly but I am delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” he said. ““The platform of the league and the fans here makes this an exciting move for me. It is a long way from home and somewhere that it out of my comfort zone. This is a move that made sense for me in every aspect.

“This is a new experience for me, you hear so much about Scottish football and how passionate the fans are, that is something I wanted to experience.

“I want to play games and be in and around the team, I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Related topics:St JohnstoneScotlandStadium MKManchester CityWales