Smith has to remain patient for more first team opportunities at MK Dons

Matt Smith said he has to bide his time to get more first team opportunities for MK Dons. He made the switch from Manchester City on deadline day but has made just two appearances for Dons.

First team opportunities have been hard to come by for Matt Smith since joining MK Dons on transfer deadline day, but he says he is happy to bide his time for minutes on the pitch.

Making just two starts since his move from Manchester City, Smith has struggled to break into the first team in a strong position of the pitch for Liam Manning’s side.

Conor Coventry, another January signing, has not missed a game since signing on loan from West Ham, while Josh McEachran and David Kasumu have been regulars alongside him in Smith’s ideal position.

Although precious little could be gleaned from the 22-year-old’s debut in torrential rain against Fleetwood Town, his second game against Cheltenham Town last Tuesday allowed him a bit more scope to showcase his abilities, providing an assist for Troy Parrott to open the scoring.

Smith admitted breaking into the side is proving tough of late, but the performances of those above him in the pecking order warrant their position in the team.

“It's difficult because we keep winning, but that's a good thing,” he said. “But I feel like when I'm given an opportunity to show what I can do, I can perform and give everything for the team.

“With a few players coming in in January, you've seen people raise their levels and this is the perfect environment to do that.

“You want to play, but you know if you don't perform at your very best, there is someone there who can come and take your place.

“Over the last few games, the performance of the lads bas been fantastic - knowing when to play and when not to. It means we're in a really food position at the moment.”

MK Dons midfielder Matt Smith

Prior to his move to Stadium MK, Smith was suffering a similar problem at Hull City while out on loan from Manchester City. At the KCOM Stadium, Smith made just 10 outings.

Smith had been a regular and popular member of the Doncaster Rovers squad last season though, and his performances there first alerted Dons to him. After speaking to both Liams Sweeting and Manning about the potential for a move, Smith admitted feeling wanted was an important part of his decision making.

“Before January, I wasn't playing much so I knew their interest wasn't because I was in good form,” he added. “As soon as I spoke to Dons, I heard about the project and from that meeting, I felt like they really wanted me to be a part of this, and that is massive.