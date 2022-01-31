Smith joins MK Dons from Manchester City

Matt Smith said it was best for his career to leave Manchester City

Midfielder Matt Smith said he he felt it was time to leave Manchester City and he believes MK Dons is the ideal place for that.

The 22-year-old Welsh international completed his deadline day switch to Stadium MK for an undisclosed fee, having spent the first half of the season on loan with Hull City in the Championship.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” he said. "It was time for me to move on away from City and I don’t think I could have found a better club to join. The facilities here are fantastic and the players and staff seem fantastic too. There is a real project going on here and I wanted to be a part of that.

"We’ve got a quality squad who have done really well this season – hopefully I can add to that and help the team achieve its goals."

Head Coach Liam Manning added: "We are very excited to have Matt on board. He is well suited to the way we like to play football, given his upbringing at Manchester City, and is a full Wales international which just highlights the quality he possesses.