Smith’s World Cup dream comes to an end as Wales exit tournament
It’s the end of the line for the MK Dons midfielder in Qatar
Matt Smith’s World Cup dream has come to an end after Wales were knocked out of the group stages in Qatar.
The Dons midfielder did not get on the pitch for Rob Page’s side during the three matches - a 1-1 draw with USA, a 2-0 defeat to Iran and the 3-0 defeat to England on Tuesday night.
Needing to win by four clear goals over rivals England heading into the Group B decider, a Marcus Rashford brace either side of Phil Foden’s sliding effort ensured safe passage into the knock-out stages for Gareth Southgate’s men, while Smith and the rest of the Wales side were left bottom of the table with a point to their name, heading home.
Smith is Dons’ first active player to be named in a World Cup squad, having made 19 appearances for Wales during his career so far.