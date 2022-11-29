Smith’s World Cup dream comes to an end as Wales exit tournament

Matt Smith’s World Cup dream has come to an end after Wales were knocked out of the group stages in Qatar.

The Dons midfielder did not get on the pitch for Rob Page’s side during the three matches - a 1-1 draw with USA, a 2-0 defeat to Iran and the 3-0 defeat to England on Tuesday night.

Needing to win by four clear goals over rivals England heading into the Group B decider, a Marcus Rashford brace either side of Phil Foden’s sliding effort ensured safe passage into the knock-out stages for Gareth Southgate’s men, while Smith and the rest of the Wales side were left bottom of the table with a point to their name, heading home.