So far, so good: Paul Tisdale on his time at MK Dons so far

Nearly two decades on from his last school report, Paul Tisdale has written his own for his time at MK Dons so far, and it reads ‘so far, so good.’

Taking over a lost ship in June, Tisdale had several jobs on his hands when he arrived at Stadium MK: alter a losing mentality which had grown over three seasons and two relegations; plug a leaking defence; find some midfield consistency and learn how to win again.

Initially coy on his side’s chances and just how quickly he could fix everything on his plate, Tisdale’s first six months have seen them become one of the meanest defences in League 2, cementing themselves in the promotion spots with a steely determination, while lifting the grey clouds which loomed throughout the club.

His departure from Exeter - the club he spent 12 years growing - left Tisdale with a heavy heart, especially considering he departed off the back of two play-off final defeats, and he had considered walking away from football to recharge his batteries.

With hindsight though, he says making the move to Dons was better than time off.

“It has been an enjoyable time so far,” said Tisdale. “I settled in really quickly, I thought there may have been a case for having a break, but the change was better than the break.

“It has revitalised some of my work and I’m really pleased for that, I’m happy working with a new set of players, I’ve had a lot of support from everyone and the players have listened which is always useful!

“They have put it into some good performances, so if I had to give myself a school report, I’d say ‘So far, so good, but work to be done.’”