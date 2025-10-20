Sold-out away end awaits MK Dons in Bromley
MK Dons will look to make it five league wins in a row in front of a sold-out away end at Bromley next Saturday.
Paul Warne’s side climbed to second spot in League Two on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK, and they are keen to make it five out of five at the Copperjax Community Stadium in south London next time out.
Tickets for the trip to Bromley only went on sale on Thursday, with an allocation of 410. By Monday morning, the entire allocation was confirmed to be sold.
Dons have been well-supported on the road this season, with more than 500 fans in attendance for the games at Bristol Rovers, Chesterfield and Crawley this term, while average home attendances are up by more than 350 this season compared to last.