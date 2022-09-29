Swansea City’s hunt for MK Dons players since Russell Martin took over at the Welsh club in the summer of 2021 has seen three arrive at the Championship side.

Andrew Fisher, Harry Darling and Matthew Sorinola all now wear the white of the Swans in the second tier, reunited with their former boss from Stadium MK. But so far it has brought about mixed results, with Swansea sitting 16th in the Championship.

Ian Mitchelmore, football writer for Wales Online covering Swansea City, spoke to the Citizen about how the players are performing at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Andrew Fisher

A nervous start to the new season saw Fisher dropped by Martin in favour of Steven Benda

“The goalkeeper swiftly established himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper after arriving in January and played a key role in Swansea’s improvement in the second half of Russell Martin’s debut campaign at the club.

“There were plenty of nervy moments during the early stages of his integration into the side, as MK Dons fans will know all about, but, it quickly became apparent why the Swans were so keen to recruit Fisher given his ability to be bold in possession and play out from the back. However, the style has led to plenty of errors, some of which have proven costly.

“The 24-year-old had a somewhat nervy start to the current campaign, with the 1-1 draw at Stoke City before transfer deadline day proving to be a night where Fisher really struggled to deliver what was being asked of him.

“He was ultimately dropped, and Swansea have kept clean sheets in two of their three matches since while the style has slightly changed too in a bid to accommodate Steven Benda.”

Harry Darling

Harry Darling sporting his new Swansea kit after completing his move to Wales on Saturday

“Darling’s capture, particularly the timing of it, came as a real surprise. It was no secret that Martin wanted to bring the defender to the Swansea.com Stadium, and they stumped up £1.4m for his services which is quite simply a huge sum for the club in the current climate.

“Darling started well, and, a mix-up with fellow former Dons man Fisher at Charlton Athletic in pre-season aside, it was clear to see why Swansea were so eager to sign him. He’s threatening when carrying the ball upfield (as evidenced when he unleashed a pile-driver into the top corner at Rotherham United on the opening day) while his height and physicality has been more than useful in both boxes.

“But Martin had been searching to find his best defensive combination in the early stages of the season. The return of Wales international Ben Cabango from injury combined with the impressive form of fellow summer capture Nathan Wood has seen Darling start four of the last five matches on the bench, although there will be no concerns from the coaching staff regarding his position at the club.

“He still has huge potential and will no doubt get his chance to shine again.”

Matthew Sorinola

Sorinola has had to be patient to establish himself in the side at Swansea, which he appears to be doing at right wing-back

“Wing-back was a real area of strength for Swansea last season, although their best performers in that position (Ethan Laird, Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie) were all on loan. It left the club in desperate need of fresh blood, and the Swans attempted to sign Sorinola on a permanent transfer from Union SG in the summer, although the Belgian outfit were only willing to sanction a loan switch.

“He had a tough start at Swansea, but after Ryan Manning became a mainstay at left wing-back, Sorinola was given a more prominent role on the right, particularly after Joel Laibeaudiere sustained a shoulder injury.