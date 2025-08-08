"Someone the squad needs": MK Dons boss Warne on new signing Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta | Getty Images

The defender is someone Paul Warne has been keen to work with for years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The physical attributes Marvin Ekpiteta brings tick all the right boxes for MK Dons boss Paul Warne.

The 29-year-old stands at 6ft 4in, has pace and athleticism, all things which the head coach has been calling out for in his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the signing of the centre-back from Hibernian, Warne is eager to put him to work.

“He’s a big centre-half with pace, he’s aggressive in both boxes and I just think he’s something the squad needs,” Warne said. “We’re really fortunate to get him over the line.

“I think, at times, sometimes we need to be stronger, we need different ways to play different games. It’s our way as staff to see what we’re missing and to try and get it.

“He knows what he is good at, and he knows he has to work hard to get into my team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having plied his trade in non-league, Ekpiteta first came to the attention of Warne during his spell at Leyton Orient. Then at Rotherham United, Warne tried to sign him but the Londoner opted for Blackpool before making the move to Hibs last summer.

Warne continued: “I’ve tried to sign him before when he w​as at Leyton Orient, but he went to Blackpool, and I’ve tracked him ever since.

“To get Marvin through is great news for everyone.

“He was doing really well at Hibs when he first signed there, but he got injured and the team did really well without him and he just couldn’t get back in again.

“He’s in his last year of his contract, he’s got a young family and he’s a London boy so geographically that helped convince him, especially with what we’re trying to do here.”