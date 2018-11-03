Someone was due a thrashing - Healey

He scored twice and set up another two - Rhys Healey said MK Dons were due a big win, and it came in style against Crawley Town on Saturday.

The on-loan Cardiff striker netted after just six minutes when he rifled home Dean Lewington's cross, before turning provider for Kieran Agard, then firing home his second on the stroke of half time. Healey then slid in Chuks Aneke in the second half to wrap it up at 4-0, but it really could have been a more convincing win for the visitors at the Broadfield Stadium.

It was their biggest win of the season, and Dons' biggest league triumph since they beat Peterborough by the same score in early 2017. Healey, who now has six to his name this season, said Dons were due a big win, and they will only get better.

"We've outclassed them in performance today," said Healey. "We said it was only a matter of time before we beat someone three, four, five with the chances we create. Today, we've come together and all the work on the training ground has paid off. We're only going to get better.

"Looking at the last few games, we've been on top of teams, and we get 18, 19 shots per game so it was only a matter of time. Crawley were good in possession, but we had our chances and put them away."

Healey's all-round performance was a standout for Dons, though you'd be hard pushed to find a player not on his game against Crawley, who had not failed to score at home since Boxing Day last year. Against the front line of Aneke, Agard and Healey, the Red Devils' defence struggled to keep them in check, and Healey said the trio are really gelling together of late.

He added: "I'm happy for Chuks and Kieran too, every striker was on the score sheet and they took their chances really well.

"We're working really well together, there is still room for improvement but we're getting an understanding of each other as well – we're three different players. Once we get where we want to be as a team, we'll be even better than we were today."