Son of MK Dons double winner features on Chelsea bench

Kiana Dyer

It was a brilliant night for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night for plenty of reasons, but it was a proud night for one former MK Dons player.

Lloyd Dyer scored 16 goals in 97 appearances for the club, and played a starring role in the 2007/08 League Two-Johnstone’s Paint Trophy double win before making the switch to Leicester City for the following year.

Lloyd Dyer started in MK Dons' 2-0 win over Grimsby Town at Wembley in 2008

Spending the majority of his career in the Championship thereafter, he hung up his boots at Burton Albion in 2020.

Now though, he plays the role of football dad, watching on as his son Kiano navigates the Chelsea academy. The teenager featured at Stadium MK earlier this season when the Blues’ U21s side took on MK Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy.