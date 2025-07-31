Sorting long-standing injury issues have Gilbey feeling better than ever

The captain is back and fitter than ever after surgery

Alex Gilbey admitted he had been carrying injuries for nearly six months prior to his surgery at the end of last season, saying it hurt to even kick a football.

The 30-year-old MK Dons skipper had hernia and groin surgery in April, missing the final four games of the season - the first four games of head coach Paul Warne’s tenure at the club.

Initially feeling the issues during the honeymoon period after Scott Lindsey’s arrival at the club, while the side were winning and he was a regular goal-scorer, Gilbey played through the pain but after feeling like he was chasing shadows in the defeat to Gillingham last season, felt it was time to sort things ahead of the new campaign.

Sidelined for just ten days after the surgery, Gilbey said he was eager to get fit again to return to pre-season training in peak condition, buoyed by the lack of pain.

“I felt it around October time, and maybe should have got it sorted straight away,” he said. “We were playing well and winning games at that point though, I was scoring goals so I sort of forgot about it.

“I could have come out earlier and sorted by body out earlier, but would I have performed better? That’s not who I am. As long as I could still run around, I was willing to put myself out there.

“It got gradually worse and it was during the Gillingham game, I looked at my data afterwards and I was way off the levels I expect of myself. I was trying my hardest but I couldn’t get near anyone. At that point, I was doing more harm than good for everyone.

“I knew we had capable players who could come in to help us stay in the division, ultimately, and with the gaffer coming in, it was the right time. He gave me his blessing.

“It was only a ten-day period before I was running again, so it gave me that period to catch up and come into pre-season at it.

“There were a few ways they could do the surgery, and I was worried about complications and stuff. I wasn't sure if I got back up running again and then something would flare up. Thankfully it all went to plan, it was nice to kick a ball without any pain again.”

Having taken part in every session since the players returned in June, Gilbey added: “I’m glad it’s sorted now because it’s the best I’ve felt for a while. I’ve had a good pre-season, no niggles so I feel really good.”