Southampton defender back in contention for MK Dons

Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

An update from the MK Dons treatment room

Defender Nico Lawrence could be back in contention for MK Dons after he made made a return to training this week

The 20-year-old has made just one appearance for the club since signing on loan in the summer - the season opener against Bradford City - before having to undergo an operation on his knee, ruling him out since.

Sidelined for the last two months, the Southampton loanee came through training with Scott Lindsey’s side this week, and could be back in line for a recall.

Fellow centre-back Sam Sherring too came through the week unscathed. The former Northampton Town man did not play through September, making a return against Arsenal U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last week, though he did not feature in the squad to face Port Vale last weekend.

Lindsey was critical of Dons’ cutting edge in the final third against the Valiants on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK, and was pleased to see strikers Scott Hogan and Ellis Harrison get minutes on their return to action too.

Updating on the treatment room the head coach said: “Sam Sherring has done a full week, Nico Lawrence has done a full week as well. Scott Hogan has got minutes on the pitch as has Ellis after his suspension, so it's good to have players coming back. We're in a better place with the injuries than we were a week ago.”

“You can always learn from every loss,” he continued. “We had a productive look at where we lost the game, and it was really clear: the final third was where we fell short. Our football was good, but we turned down opportunities to hurt them. The players understand it, they've been really good this week and I'm pleased with the reaction to Saturday.”