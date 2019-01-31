Sow sold to Dundee United

Robbie Neilson completed a hat-trick of swoops from his former club as Dundee United signed Osman Sow on transfer deadline day.

After signing Aidan Nesbitt and Peter Pawlett, Sow was a late departure from Stadium MK Thursday, with Tannardice his destination.

Signed by Neilson in August 2017, Sow's time, much like Pawlett's, was riddled with injury. The Swede was limited to just 29 appearances and three goals during his 18 months - the most recent coming in the 6-0 win over Cambridge United on New Year's Day.

Also like Pawlett, Sow was in the final six months of his contract and could have left Dons on a free transfer in the summer, but the Tangerines have parted with money to wrap up the services of the duo.