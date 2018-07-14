Spanish training camp is a chance for new Dons to bond

Paul Tisdale hopes sending his squad to Spain for a week-long training camp will make Dons fitter and better ahead of the new season.

With just three weeks before the season gets underway at Oldham on August 4, Dons head out to Europe off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brackley Town on Friday night.

Having made seven signings so far this summer, Tisdale says the camp will not only provide the team with new surroundings in which to train, but also the chance to bond with the new players.

"It's a camp dedicated to football," he said. "They're all together for a week, which is good and bad I suppose - maybe they'll get sick of each other!

"The new lads will have a chance to get more familiar with their team-mates and we'll pick up the intensity of their work.

"When you have players morning, noon and night, you can pick and choose and get as much work in as possible. You're not burdened by schedules. Hopefully, this will take our fitness and sharpness levels up."

With so many new faces being introduced to the side, Tisdale says his new recruits are fitting in well , but admitted his former Exeter players are having to adapt to a change in squad morale.

"They're coming into a situation where it isn't settled so they're still finding their feet," Tisdale continued. "I'm pleased with Jordan Moore-Taylor today, but he is someone who was playing into May and in a rich vein of form. We all need to find our feet. The other boys are getting their work in. I'm philosophical, we have time to get our plan together, but we have to do it."