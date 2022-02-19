Connor Wickham netted his first MK Dons goal against Sunderland on Saturday

After scoring the winner against his former club, Liam Manning believes Connor Wickham has marked another special moment in his career.

The 28-year-old has had an injury-ravaged few years after earning an £8 million move to Sunderland in 2011. Still yet to make his first start for MK Dons after signing in January, the striker needed just two minutes on the pitch before finding the net against his former club - his first goal for his new club, and a goal which earned Dons a massive win.

Manning said Wickham was annoyed on Friday that he was not given a starting role, but said he made his impact immediately.

“He wasn't too happy with me yesterday when I told him he wasn't starting,” Manning said. “He's chomping at the bit, he's desperate to play and would play 95 minutes every week if he could but we have to manage him.

“He's had some high moments, and some tough moments in his career but this will be a special one. I'm delighted for him to come back but he'll be the first to admit it's about the team but for him it's extra sweet.”

Coming on with 17 minutes remaining, Wickham replaced Mo Eisa who had given Dons the lead two minutes into the second half. Eisa was Dons’ only change from the team which drew 0-0 with Ipswich Town last Saturday at Stadium MK, and Manning said the change paid off.