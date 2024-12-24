Spicing up a trip to Stadium MK with new Dons-style curry kiosk

Stadium MK | Jane Russell

The variety of food offerings at Stadium MK is expanding again

A new kiosk will open on Boxing Day for MK Dons supporter to enjoy a festive curry.

The aptly named MK PoppaDons will make it’s debut at Stadium MK for the home clash with Notts County, adding to the variety of pre-match fare available to supporters.

The latest addition to the match-day experience, Chief Executive Neil Hart said sitting down with fans and listening to what they want has been integral in his first three months as he looks to get more supporters to MK1 on game-day.

“We've listened to the fans, asked them what they want and how we can improve things,” he said. “We've opened the Red Dot bar again, it's busy and vibrant before and after games. Putting Premier League games on before and after the games helps too, it creates a buzz and gets people in, and socialising. And we love that people come in earlier too.

“We're opening more kiosks to serve more fans, and we're diversifying the food options too. People want a better bite to eat nowadays. We've opened Spudz which has been really popular, we've opened Pitchside Pies with a myriad of options there too, and I'm pleased to reveal we'll have a curry outlet opening on Boxing Day called MK PoppaDons. That's us listening to the fans and delivering. We're creating a mini-food court on the concourse!

“All of that adds to the matchday experience. I'd love to see more fans on the concourses earlier, but it takes time. We're seeing it though.”

Not just for home fans though, Hart hopes to breathe new life into the away end too, giving travelling supporters a reason to come to the ground earlier.

He added: “We want to cater for the away fans too, they're here every week as well. We want them to come on site earlier to eat and drink rather than to eat at the retail park.”