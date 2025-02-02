Spurs land former MK Dons academy defender from RC Lens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Austrian international has moved to the Premier League

MK Dons academy product Kevin Danso has made a big-money move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old opted for a move to north London this month from French side Lens, where he has been since 2021, amidst interest from Wolves.

The deal is reportedly worth £21 million, and is initially on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer on a five-year deal.

Danso joined the MK Dons academy at the age of nine. Having been born in Austria, his Ghanaian parents moved to Milton Keynes when he was six. He remained a part of the Dons youth fold until 2014 when he was 16, when he joined FC Augsberg in Germany.

There, he progressed through the ranks to make his Bundesliga debut in 2017, had a brief stint on loan back on English shores with Southampton before earning a move to Lens in 2021.

He made headlines last summer when French striker Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in a collision with the Austrian.