Squad has come a long way since Williamson's first game in charge

Mike Williamson's first game in charge of MK Dons was away at Accrington

MK Dons have made significant strides since the last time they took on Accrington Stanley.

The sides will cross paths for the second time this season when Stanley arrive at Stadium MK. But when they met at the Wham Stadium in October, it was Mike Williamson's first game in charge after taking over from Graham Alexander in the dugout.

Shaun Whalley's 31st minute goal was the difference between the two up in Lancashire, handing a defeat to Williamson on his Dons debut. After that game though, Dons would not suffer League Two defeat until New Year's Day, going from 19th in the table up into the top seven and the play-off spots.

"We've come a long way since that day," said Williamson, looking back at his first game in charge." That was a learning curve for us, finding out how willing the boys were to take on that information. The bravery and courage was unquestionable.

"It wasn't the way we envisioned it would go, with so many passes in tight areas. But we saw a lot of positives from that game, and we have tried to use that moving forward.

"The defeat was difficult to take, we desperately wanted to win the first game of course, but we knew we had a good squad and good characters."

John Coleman's side head to Milton Keynes looking for their first win in the new city, sitting 11th in League Two. six points back of Dons. The manager has been in charge of the club for approaching ten years and has installed a style of play which the club has become synonymous for.

It is also a style which Williamson believes few clubs are eager to come up again, admitting: "No-one relishes facing Accrington. They've got an extremely athletic bunch of lads, they know what they're doing. They work hard, go man-for-man all over the pitch, but come with a game plan as well.