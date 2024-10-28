Stability on and off the field has helped MK Dons find their feet - Offord

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Crewe skipper feels more at comfortable at Stadium MK after a settled spell

A spell of stability has helped MK Dons find their feet this season according to Luke Offord.

It is fair to say it has been a hectic few months for the side from Stadium MK. After bringing in 17 new players in the summer, Dons also underwent an ownership change, before seeing head coach Mike Williamson depart for Carlisle United, then replaced by Scott Lindsey.

Barely recognisable from last season both on and off the field, almost every department needed time to settle, not least on the field. But now month since Lindsey took up the reins of the first-team, the side have picked up three wins in a row, are up to ninth in the table and a point outside the play-off spots, things appear to be heading in the right direction.

“When I first got here, there was a lot of change, so it was difficult to settle,” said Offord, who signed from Crewe Alexandra in the summer. “There was a lot going on, and as players we didn't really know what was happening. It was all new to me as well, I'd never moved clubs before so it was a big change for me too.

“Now, we've got the first few weeks out of the way, we had games that weren't very good, but results are starting to change now, confidence is building too, so things will only improve.

“We've had a month of stability now, the new manager is in, got his ideas across and you can see it in the last few games when we're stepped up.”

With all of the changes around the club, Offord admitted it has possibly taken the new signings a little longer to bed into the dressing room than usual, but he is starting to feel the side grow in stature and form a cohesive unit on the field.

He continued: “There's been a lot of change, a lot of new players came in but we've had a lot of games together now. I can feel on the pitch that it's gelling well, there's a lot of togetherness. I think it could take a little more time but it will come good.

“It's good to have a settled side. Playing with each other week in, week out helps you understand what each other wants. We've got a big squad though so it's important for everyone to be ready when they're call on and when they get their chance.”