Stacey calls on MK Dons legend for tips and advice

Seb Stacey

The teenager called the former Dons keeper a mentor

Goalkeeper Sebastian Stacey said he still regularly calls on an MK Dons legend for advice.

Stacey signed his first professional contract at Stadium MK last week, and celebrated his 18th birthday in doing so too. But he was not even born when David Martin made his first appearance in Milton Keynes, but built up a close relationship with the legendary keeper two years ago.

Deployed more as a coach than a keeper during the ill-fated 21/22 season at Dons, Martin took academy stopper Stacey under his wing and even though the 38-year-old left a year ago, remains a regular contact in the teenager’s phone.

David Martin made nearly 350 appearances for MK Dons

“He’s really nice,” said Stacey. “He really pushed for me and gave me loads of tips to develop myself. I still stay in contact with him, he communicates with me, and he’s a mentor to me. He’s a really good guy.

“Over the last two seasons, I’ve trained with the first-team a little bit, I’ve been out on loan and it has given my a lot of great experiences to help build me as a player and a character.” And it was certainly a character building experience when he was included in the first-team for the first time in February when Michael Kelly was absent for family reasons, leaving Dons with just Nathan Harness as a recognised senior stopper.

Despite the 4-0 defeat, Stacey said it was a great experience to be involved, and after signing his first pro deal, is something he wants to be a part of again.

He said: “It was amazing, the first time I’d travelled with the first team to a match. I was on the bench too, we were unlucky with the result but every experience is a good experience, whether you win or lose. It was good to get that opportunity.”

On turning pro, he added: “It’s what I’ve been working for my whole life. It feels really good to finally achieve it.