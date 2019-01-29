Stadium MK a bogey-ground for Oldham

MK Dons will look to end their torrid recent run of form with a home clash against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

Paul Tisdale's side head into the game with just one win in their last seven, a streak which has seen them tumble from second to sixth in League 2. On Saturday, Wes Thomas scored the only goal as Dons were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Grimsby.

Oldham's form has taken a turn for the worse recently too, picking up a point from their last three games as they sit 13th in the table, losing out to a 90th minute spot kick away at Doncaster on Saturday.

The Latics' last trip to Stadium MK saw Dons mount a remarkable comeback, trailing 4-2 with eight minutes to go, going on to draw 4-4 thanks to Ed Upson's last minute free kick. Oldham have never won in MK1 in their previous nine visits, conceding more than five on three occasions.

Paul Tisdale's tenure at MK Dons began at Boundary Park this season, where goals from Kieran Agard and Ryan Harley won the season opener, while Conor McGrandles left the field on a stretcher after suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket late in the day.