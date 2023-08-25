Standards must not drop when Dons face struggling Doncaster

After needing a rescue-act late in the day last week against Colchester United, Graham Alexander said MK Dons cannot afford to take Doncaster Rovers lightly at Stadium MK on Saturday.

The U’s sit bottom of the table but were leading the side from MK1 until the 88th minute in Essex last weekend before goals from Alex Gilbey and Matt Dennis completed the stunning turnaround.

On Saturday, Dons face Doncaster who have picked up just a point so far this season and sit only one spot ahead of Colchester. But given the scare they had last week at the JobServe Community Stadium, Alexander said his team cannot afford to take Rovers lightly given their poor start to the campaign.

“We saw last week with Colchester, who haven't won in the league either, how tough it can be,” he expained. “We don't prepare our performance to the level of the opposition, we have to perform as high as we can to have a chance of winning.

“We cannot drop our standards, because if we do, we'll get a punch on the nose. We have to be at it in every game. We've seen it already, and we'll continue to see that.

“Our concentration and focus has to be on the levels we can get to, regardless of who we're playing.”

Playing at Stadium MK for only the third time this season, and for only the second time in the league, Alexander said he wants his side to replicate their winning form they have shown on the road to make Stadium MK a place teams fear coming.

He said: “I want us to be a team others don't want to play, home or away. That's what we're trying to create.

“We've seen it in the away games, where we've won two of the three, and that's been great for us and the players. We want to recreate that form at home.