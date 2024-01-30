Standing still might help MK Dons get forwards

Lewis Bate

In a team where movement is imperative, Mike Williamson has told his central midfield pair the importance of standing still every so often.

Jack Payne and Lewis Bate, making his full debut for MK Dons since signing on loan from Leeds United, were deployed just in front of the back three at Stadium MK, tasked with orchestrating how the hosts would move up the field against Gillingham on Saturday.

Though both players covered significant mileage during the 2-1 win, head coach Williamson said as key as their movement can be, he has told his central players the opposite is just as important.

Jack Payne said he has been practicing standing still at home

He explained: "Sometimes in that position, you just have to stand still and that affects the game because it takes three, four, five of their players out of it. I've had to talk to Payney about this as well so many times because he's also so eager to get on the ball, but sometimes it's about standing still.

"We were showing a few clips to Payney of him standing still, and he said he's been working on it at home! It's about knowing why you're doing what you're doing, whether it's standing still, taking one, two three touches. They're all improving that understanding."

Bate, 21, has had limited football this season prior to his move from Elland Road, but his 76 minutes against Gillingham shook off a lot of rust, and impressed the head coach.

"He was excellent," Williamson said. "For certain positions in certain games, it can be difficult. Lewis is a technician, he wants to make things happen, he wants to play forward at every opportunity, he has to be patient.