Stanley’s defeat to Plymouth ensures Dons remain out of the drop zone

MK Dons kept their 20th place in League One on Tuesday night after seeing relegation rivals Accrington Stanley beaten by new leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims made the 308-mile trip north and were rewarded for it after just 14 minutes thanks to Matt Butcher’s goal putting them in front.

Things got worse for Accrington six minutes into the second-half when Mohammed Sangare was shown a second yellow card, reducing the hosts to 10-men before Conor Grant made it 2-0.

“I am proud of our players, we were outstanding in difficult circumstances,” said Accrington boss John Coleman said. “We took the game to them, even with 10 men, and we were unfortunate not to get a goal.

“The lads have shown we are not going to go down with a whimper, they showed fighting spirit.”

With Sheffield Wednesday beaten at Barnsley, the result saw Plymouth take over at the top of the table, while Accrington squanered their opportunity to go back above Dons, who leapfrogged them on Saturday.

