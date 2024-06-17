Stanley's Leigh linked with move to MK Dons
MK Dons have been linked with Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh with view to a summer move.
Mike Williamson has already added three players to his ranks since their play-off semi-final defeat in May, bringing in Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Luke Offord and Laurence Maguire as he looks to rebuild and mount a promotion challenge next season.
And according to reports, initially made by journalist Alan Nixon, Accrington’s Leigh fits the bill for Dons. The 24-year-old midfielder scored eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Stanley last term, having scored 12 the season before when the Lancashire side, along with Dons, were relegated from League One.
The attack-minded midfielder is also reported to be linked with a move to Burton Albion, though according to Nixon, Dons are in talks with Leigh and in pole position to sign him.
