Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons: Get the latest from the FA Cup

MK Dons are looking to book a spot in the second round of the FA Cup but must get past Stevenage this evening.
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 22:23
FULL TIME: MK Dons are out of the FA Cup
Two red cards, a host of unbelievable refereeing decisions, but on the whole a poor night for MK Dons as they go out of the FA Cup. Never in their groove at the Lamex Stadium, Dons struggled to get to grips with a lively Stevenage side who looked like they had a point to prove.
Reid and Norris with the goals for the hosts, after Harry Darling had given Dons the first half lead.
Still, let’s look at the bright-side... Yeovil away for Stevenage in the second round.
GOAL 120 mins: Norris scores
The penalty is converted by Norris, surely Stevenage are heading to Yeovil now
118 mins: Penalty and another red card
Harry Darling is adjudged to have fouled Elliott List as the Stevenage midfielder broke through on goal. Penalty kick. And a second booking for Darling, so Dons are down to nine men.
115 mins: Parrott hits wide
Free kick in Twine Range but it’s wide, so the midfielder swings it in low to the near post for Parrott to get to first, but he pokes wide.
Second half
Back underway at the Lamex - will this one have a winner or will we head to pens?
Half time
Mostly Stevenage in that 15 mins, Norris with a decent strike, James-Wildin and Reid also coming close. Nothing really for Dons to write home about.
102 mins: Norris with a strike
Stevenage keep pushing forwards but cannot find a second goal. Luke Norris’ effort from the edge of the box has Fisher diving full stretch to his right but it’s over the bar.
97 mins: More of the same
It’s still a right slug-fest for the MK Dons defence as they stand firm against Stevenage’s pressure. Luther James-Wildin drew a save there from Fisher as his shot looked to be going wide.
Extra time
Back underway at the Lamex Stadium
FULL TIME: Stevenage 1-1 MK Dons
Stevenage tried to force the issue in the second half, and got back on level terms thanks to a really well-worked goal from Jamie Reid. Reid had a few more chances to give Stevenage the lead, none better than a header right at the death which Harry Darling did brilliantly to block behind - not that he knew a lot about it.
Into extra time we go.