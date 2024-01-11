Stevenage priced out of move for Dons keeper MacGillivray, claim reports
Reports claim a deal for the goalkeeper has fallen through
Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, according to reports.
The 30-year-old shot-stopper has made 25 appearances since moving to Milton Keynes in the summer, but has been linked with a move away this month.
Head coach Mike Williamson has been linked with signing Aston Villa youngster Filip Marschall for a third time - having signed him twice for former club Gateshead - a move which would likely see MacGillivray demoted as first choice keeper for the remainder of the season.
But while the keeper had reportedly garnered interest from Carlisle United too this month, Stevenage, who sit seventh in League One, are ready to move on from the Scot after Dons' price tag on the former Portsmouth and Charlton man was deemed too high.