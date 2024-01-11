Stevenage priced out of move for Dons keeper MacGillivray, claim reports

Craig MacGillivray

Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, according to reports.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper has made 25 appearances since moving to Milton Keynes in the summer, but has been linked with a move away this month.

Head coach Mike Williamson has been linked with signing Aston Villa youngster Filip Marschall for a third time - having signed him twice for former club Gateshead - a move which would likely see MacGillivray demoted as first choice keeper for the remainder of the season.