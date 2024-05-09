Stevenage reappoint ex-Dons striker Revell as manager

Alex Revell

The ex-MK Dons front man has been reappointed at the League One club

Former MK Dons striker Alex Revell has been confirmed as Stevenage manager for a second spell.

The 40-year-old made 17 appearances for Dons in 2016 in the Championship, scoring four goals and saving a dramatic late penalty against Preston North End after keeper Cody Cropper was sent off.

In February 2020, he was first appointed manager at the Lamex Stadium, saving them from relegation after the departure of Graham Westley. He was sacked though 18 months later when the Boro fell back towards the foot of League Two.

Returning to the club as an academy coach, Revell was promoted to first-team coach under Steve Evans, who managed him at Rotherham. But after Evans returned to the Millers last month, Revell returned to the helm of the League One side.

Chairman Phil Wallace said: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.

“Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.

“However, we wanted to improve our chances of success on the pitch by providing an experienced coach/assistant manager with in-game expertise and years of experience winning games.