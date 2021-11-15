Stevenage sack Revell ahead of FA Cup replay with MK Dons

Former MK Dons striker Alex Revell was sacked as manager of Stevenage of Sunday

Former MK Dons striker Alex Revell has been sacked as manager of Stevenage ahead of FA Cup replay between the sides tomorrow night.

Revell, who took over at the Lamex Stadium in February 2020, led League Two Stevenage to a 14th place finish last season but has seen his side struggle this term, sitting 21st. They were beaten 2-1 at home to Mansfield on Saturday - the final knocking for Revell.

It means Stevenage will likely be without a management team for the visit of MK Dons on Tuesday night for the FA Cup first round replay.

Boro Phil Wallace said: “Revs gave everything for the club and could not have worked harder. We expected a successful season and some performances early in the season were outstanding. However, that early promise has not been repeated in the league and we both agree it is time for a change. Our conversations have been dignified and highly professional.