Stevenage sign keeper Walker from MK Dons

Laurie Walker is reuniting with his former boss Paul Tisdale at Stevenage

Goalkeeper Laurie Walker has left MK Dons to join up with former manager Paul Tisdale at Stevenage.

Walker’s unique career arc saw him come through Dons’ academy before leaving ages 18. He returned a decade later though when he bolstered Dons’ keeping ranks in 2019 under Tisdale’s leadership following the club’s promotion to League One.

Making five appearances for the club during his time, including starting the season between the sticks on the opening day at Bolton Wanderers, Walker has been third choice for the majority of his time at Stadium MK, and spent time out on loan at Hampton & Richmond, Chelmsford, Oldham and most recently Aldershot.

He moves to Stevenage to reunite with Tisdale in League Two, with Boro sitting 22nd in League Two.

Walker joins Charlie Brown and Max Watters, who have also left Stadium MK during the transfer window.