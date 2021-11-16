Stevenage vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

The Lamex Stadium will host the FA Cup first round replay between Stevenage and MK Dons on Tuesday

MK Dons travel to managerless Stevenage with the intent of an FA Cup second round clash away at Yeovil in the offing.

Following the 2-2 draw at Stadium MK on November 6, the replay at the Lamex Stadium will see the sides lock horns for a second time, though this time Boro will be without a management team following the sacking of Alex Revell on Sunday.

Stevenage sit 21ist in League Two, having lost 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Mansfield Town - the final nail in Revell’s coffin as boss - and have to look back to the start of October for their last win in the league, though did beat Cambridge United last Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Dons also beat Cambridge since the sides met last, with Liam Manning’s side winning 4-1 at Stadium MK on Saturday to climb to fifth in League One.

The replay will be the 16th time the sides have crossed paths, with Dons winning six to Stevenage’s four, with the last game becoming the fifth draw between the sides. Dons have claimed victory in three of their last five trips to the Lamex Stadium, with some high-scoring encounters down the years too.