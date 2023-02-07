Stewart ‘in the right colours this time’ as he looks forward to Stadium MK return

Anthony Stewart is no stranger to playing at Stadium MK, but he said he is keen reintroduce himself to the MK Dons fans this Saturday.

Due to a strange rule crossing football associations, Stewart’s Scottish League Cup suspension meant he was unable to play in League One on Saturday against Bristol Rovers, but he oversaw the defensive unit keep an important clean sheet en route to a 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His debut then could come this Saturday against Oxford United, and though the fans have seen him play in Milton Keynes before while in Wycombe Wanderers colours, he feels it will be different this time.

“I've played in front of them before, but this is an opportunity for them to see me in the right colours this time!” he said. “I know Milton Keynes really well, but I'm focussed on helping the team win games, getting points and getting us up the table.”

Stewart returns to League One at the opposite end of where he was fighting last season. Just like Dons, Stewart missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season. No stranger to scraps at both ends of the table though, the 30-year-old feels he can add experience in the dressing room, as well as the back-line, to help Dons out of the bottom reaches.

He said: “I'm not naive as to what I'm coming into, I've been in relegation fights and promotion fight at this level and hopefully my experience will help the boys pick up points.

“It's vital that I know the league, know the teams we'll be playing, and many of the players here as well. I don't doubt myself - I back myself to come here and do the right things, encourage the young players, put in good performances and put points on the board.