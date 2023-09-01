News you can trust since 1981
Stewart returns to MK Dons on loan from Aberdeen

MK Dons have made another deadline day signing, bringing back the Aberdeen defender

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:35 BST- 1 min read

Anthony Stewart has returned to MK Dons on loan from Aberdeen in the third transfer deadline day deal for the club.

Following Joe Tomlinson and Ellis Harrison moving on permanent deals, the 30-year-old arrives on a season-long loan deal from the Scottish side for a second time.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man made a similarly late deal to join Dons in January, when he was a deadline day signing from north of the border.

Injury almost immediately after signing though limited his game time at Stadium MK, restricting him to just five appearances as the club were relegated to League Two.

He said: “What can I say, I’m back at a fantastic club, with great staff and management team. I can’t wait for the challenge of getting promoted together.”

