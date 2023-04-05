News you can trust since 1981
Stewart’s Aberdeen future unclear beyond the end of MK Dons loan

The defender spoke about his transfer deadline day move from north of the border to MK Dons and what the future may hold for him

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read

Defender Anthony Stewart has not given his long-term future much though beyond the end of his current loan-spell at MK Dons.

The 30-year-old was sent out on loan from Aberdeen after he was ousted from the Scottish Premier League side on deadline day in January, told he was surplus to requirements by them following the sacking of Jim Goodwin - the man responsible for bringing Stewart to Pittordrie and making him the club captain - just three days prior.

With his move to Stadium MK dropped on him at the 11th hour, Stewart admitted his plans beyond the end of this season are up in the air but for the moment, he is not looking beyond the job at hand.

“At the moment, it's just a six-month loan,” he said. “My focus is to help MK Dons survive, not get relegated. I've not got any other aims, I'm not looking too far ahead because I don't know what the future holds. I'm just glad to be back playing and to help the team as much as I can.

“I wouldn't say things weren't going right there, but we were having a tough time. I didn't have any thoughts about moving away, I was focused on the task ahead of me, but on deadline day I was told I had to leave really, I had no choice. MK had shown interest in me all month, which is lovely of them, so I made the move.

“It's a game of opinions, and I wasn't fit for the manager who was appointed at the time, so I had to move on and do what I had to do for myself.

“I know (football) comes with highs and lows, and to be fair, it ended on a low, but I'm proud to have been up there and been captain.”

