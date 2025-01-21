Still a long way to go, says Lindsey ahead of Dons' Fleetwood trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey looks ahead to the game against Fleetwood Town this evening

There is still plenty of time and plenty of points still remaining for MK Dons to get their season back on track, but Scott Lindsey wants that to happen sooner rather than later.

After losing five of seven, Dons make the 200-mile journey to Fleetwood to take on the Cod Army on Tuesday night, eager to put some points on the board after picking up just four from a possible 21 - a run which has seen them drop from third to 12th since the start of December.

“Results aren't great at the moment,” Lindsey admitted. “We've still got 22 games to play, and plenty of points to play for.

“We're still in a relatively good position in the table, and we know if we put a run together we can be in and around it again. But we have to do that quickly, and we want to put it right as soon as we can.

“We have to get the blend right - we've got to move on from (this run) but we also have to debrief and learn.”

Fleetwood, much like Dons, are in patchy form ahead of the game at the Highbury Stadium. With just two wins in their last ten games, the Lancashire side sit 14th in the table, four points behind Dons. Though they have only won three times at home this season, Fleetwood have only lost twice on familiar soil, and stopped Salford City’s winning run with an impressive 2-0 win on Saturday at the Peninsula Stadium.

Lindsey said: “They've got a new manager in there in Pete Wild, who is a good man. They had a great result on Saturday against Salford, who we know are a good side. They're strong, physical and found themselves 2-0 up after 12 minutes or so. It'll be a tough game for us.”