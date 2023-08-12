Still a long way to go says MacGillivray as Dons hit top spot

The season is just two games old and MK Dons are top of the League Two table, but goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray is coy on getting too excited just yet.

The keeper, who signed after leaving Burton Albion in the summer, helped his new side to their first clean-sheet of the season in the 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers and with it a consecutive win to send them top of the pile with a 100 per cent record.

With 132 points still to play for though, MacGillivray was drawing no conclusions from the early league table, but said it was better to be at the top end of things.

“It's obviously nice, you want to be winning games,” he said. “I'd much rather be winning than losing, that's for sure, but there's a long way to go. There will be twists and turns, different opponents along the way and we have to be ready for all of it.

“A win and a clean sheet, two wins from two, but it's still early days.”

Relatively unused in the first-half, the 30-year-old was the busier of the two stoppers in the second 45 minutes as Tranmere upped their game and forced Dons onto the back-foot. MacGillivray did brilliantly to stop a Luke Norris effort as it fizzed across the face of goal, claimed plenty of crosses but thanked the woodwork when Norris looked certain to cancel out Mo Eisa’s seventh minute goal with 14 minutes to go, only to thud the bar from inside five yards.

He keeper said: “I can't remember if it was a ricochet on the ball through, he's in on goal and I think he's tried to dink it and it's hit the bar. But you need that sometimes, a bit of luck and the woodwork to help you.

“It's ultimately our job (to make saves), I know it's a cliche and every keeper says it. I had to get anything on it and sometimes that can be the difference between it going in or not.”

He continued: “You saw a different side to us in the second-half. We can play good, attacking football like we did at Wrexham, but you can see we're able to grit it out, knuckle down and keep teams out as well.

“We were really good in the first-half, we played some really good football. In the second-half, I think Tranmere changed their system and we couldn't get to grips with it, couldn't get out of our half as easily.