Still scope for Dons to add to the squad before the transfer window closes

Liam Manning

With a little over two weeks of the transfer window still remaining, there are plans afoot to add to Dons’ squad.

Liam Manning hasn’t had a full training session since taking over as head coach last Friday, and will have overseen three games before taking his second session this time next week.

It will mean decision making about who he might want to bring in to improve the squad much more difficult as he still rules the roost over his players, but with Dons’ currently behind-the-scenes structure, he insists the plans are still ongoing.

Under the guidance of Sporting Director Liam Sweeting, Dons’ transfer policy and targets remain on the board for the new head coach to contemplate, and that his late arrival at the helm will not have a great impact on who they go after before the window closes on August 31.

“It's not just me trying to bring players in, such is the structure here, it's a collective,” said Manning. “We have to work for the long-term of the club. It's not just me in the short term, but I do play a big part in that.

“I’ll sit down with Liam and work out who’s best for the group and making sure we get the right people. There’s nothing worse than rushing to get someone in and it not quite working.

“Liam (Sweeting) has done a terrific job looking at the squad. We’ve got some meetings and we’ll work our way through to get the right people.